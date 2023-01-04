Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

The Ludhiana police have arrested a notorious gangster, Ajay Sharma, alias Ajay Pandit, wanted by the police in several heinous cases, including murder. He was arrested from Basoli village near Una in Himachal Pradesh late night on Monday.

Ajay was a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar here. While he was on the run, he had killed a youth, Paras Khatri, in Jamalpur in October last year. He was said to be a big headache for the police as he was committing crimes while being at large. The police recovered two illegal pistols of .32 bore along with four live cartridges from the gangster’s possession.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) RS Brar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Tushar Gupta, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja addressed a press conference regarding the matter here on Tuesday.

The Police Commissioner said the police had secret information that gangster Ajay Pandit was hiding at Basoli village in Himachal and so as not to be identified he had also changed his looks by growing beard.

“After getting his exact location, ADCP Tushar along with CIA Inspector Beant Juneja, Inspector Bikramjit Singh conducted a late-night raid and apprehended the gangster. The gangster had been frequently changing his hideouts and this hideout in Himachal was the recent one,” added the Police Commissioner.

Sidhu also hinted action against those persons who had given shelter to the gangster till now and a probe was also on to ascertain if the gangster was living in other states on the same identity or on a fake identity.

The gangster is facing 11 cases of heinous crimes, including murder, registered at various police stations in Ludhiana. While being at large, the gangster had also attempted to kill a person in Himachal and a case of attempt to murder was also registered against him by the HP Police last year. The accused had been playing hide and seek with the Ludhiana police since 2016.