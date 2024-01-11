Gangster arrested with arms, Rs 4.5 lakh

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, January 10
The crime wing of the city police on Tuesday night arrested a gangster, Sandeep Singh, and recovered .32 bore pistol, four four live cartridges, Rs 4.56 lakh in cash, a Toyota Fortuner (bearing registration no. PB10FFF5777) from his possession.
Sandeep was close to a former Congress MLA from Ludhiana during the party’s regime in the state and later after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in state, he became a loyalist of two incumbent AAP MLAs of Ludhiana. Lately, he also posted videos on his social media handle in which both MLAs praised him and his friend Prinkal and even termed Sandeep as ‘Sada chota bhai’ (our little brother). The MLAs had also encouraged Sandeep to initiate a campaign against drugs.
Sources said while going to arrest the suspect, the police had to face political pressure.
They said Sandeep was also running a gambling racket on a large scale. Being an associate of Goru Bacha gangster, the police were scanning call details of Sandeep and his closed complanions. The police had also reportedly got major leads about his links with gangsters and with some weapons supplier but due to the ongoing probe, the police were not revealing much about developments.
In some social media videos, Sandeep was seen with gunmen and the police probe was on to inquire whether they belong to the Ludhiana police or not.
