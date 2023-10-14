Gangster Bhura brought on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

The Khanna police brought gangster Amit Malik Bhura, lodged in Bathinda jail, on production warrant in the Arms Act case registered at the Sadar police station a month ago.

The gangster was presented in the court amid tight security. The court remanded him in four-day police remand.

After getting the medical check-up done at the Civil Hospital, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) team from Chandigarh took Bhura into custody and took with them to Chandigarh.

SSP Amneet Kondal said the Khanna police and the AGTF were jointly interrogating Bhura. According to sources, Bhura is suspected of smuggling arms and running a gang in Punjab while sitting in the Bathinda jail, for which he was to be interrogated.