Gangster Bhura brought on production warrant

Ludhiana, October 13
The Khanna police brought gangster Amit Malik Bhura, lodged in Bathinda jail, on production warrant in the Arms Act case registered at the Sadar police station a month ago.
The gangster was presented in the court amid tight security. The court remanded him in four-day police remand.
After getting the medical check-up done at the Civil Hospital, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) team from Chandigarh took Bhura into custody and took with them to Chandigarh.
SSP Amneet Kondal said the Khanna police and the AGTF were jointly interrogating Bhura. According to sources, Bhura is suspected of smuggling arms and running a gang in Punjab while sitting in the Bathinda jail, for which he was to be interrogated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms
Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...
PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone
Says India battling cross-border terror for decades
Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi
His message is delivered virtually during the flag-off event...