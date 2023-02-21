Gangster brought on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

The Ludhiana police brought gangster Sagar Newton on production warrant here on Monday.

He was lodged in Nabha Jail. According to the police, Sagar Newton would be questioned regarding the smuggling of illegal weapons.

Notably, the police had recently arrested Munish and Aniket Chauhan, key accomplices of notorious gangster Sagar Newton, and had allegedly confiscated six illegal weapons, 12 live cartridges, and eight magazines from their possession.