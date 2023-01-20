Gangster Dhilwan dies at Ludhiana hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 19

Dreaded criminal Tirath Dhilwan, a close associate of slain gangsters Vicky Gondar and Prema Lahoria, involved in high-profile cases, died at the CMCH on Wednesday night. He reportedly died due to brain haemorrhage.

Tirath was allegedly involved in the killings of gangster Sukha Kahlwan and gangster-turned-politician Jaswinder Singh Rocky.

A source said he was an ‘A’ category gangster. After he was arrested by the Khanna police in 2018, he had decided to quit crime. Tirath was a resident of Dhilwan in Faridkot. He had recently come out on bail.