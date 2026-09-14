Gangster Doni’s name surfaces after police foil mass shooting bid in Ludhiana

The name of notorious and wanted overseas gangster Doni Bal has once again surfaced in Ludhiana. Bal has allegedly been linked to several extortion cases and shootings in Ludhiana, Khanna and Jagraon in the recent past.

The latest case, the police said, could have resulted in multiple casualties had the Ludhiana police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) not intervened. According to the police, they foiled a mass-shooting bid and neutralised two armed operatives allegedly belonging to the Doni Bal gang during an encounter near the Atam Park Underbridge in Ludhiana.

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The accused were allegedly tasked by Doni Bal to carry out a mass killing at a blood donation camp organised in memory of former Congress sarpanch Ravi Khwajke. The Punjab Police also took down several social media pages allegedly created in Doni Bal’s name.

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In June 2026, the Ludhiana police arrested two alleged associates of Doni Bal, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Raji Neela, and Rajveer Singh, alias Raji, and recovered illegal weapons from them. The police said the duo had been tasked with targeting local industrialists and extorting money from them. A subsequent probe allegedly found that several youngsters from the area were in contact with criminal elements based overseas and were being recruited through social media.

Apart from money, gangsters such as Doni Bal allegedly provide recruits with sophisticated weapons and financial incentives to carry out assigned tasks. The arrested accused reportedly told investigators that they had been tasked with killing a businessperson and were promised Rs 1 lakh for the assignment.

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On May 4, 2026, Payal AAP MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura allegedly received a death threat from Doni Bal. Following the threat, the Khanna police tightened his security. Bal had allegedly threatened to kill both the legislator and Payal Arhtiya Association president Avinashpreet Jalla.

In May 2026, five alleged aides of Doni Bal and Shaganpreet were arrested in connection with the Khanna dhaba firing case. Shaganpreet, the former manager of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, and gangster Doni Bal were allegedly identified as key conspirators in the case. Their gang members had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh in extortion from the dhaba owner.

In February 2026, the Ludhiana police registered a case against Doni Bal after an alleged extortion demand of Rs 2 crore was made in his name from Jagjit Singh, a local businessman.

In January 2025, a group allegedly linked to Doni Bal, rather than the gangster himself, was accused of attacking a cosmetics trader in Mohali. Gurpreet Singh and Tarandeep Singh, residents of Barewal Awana village in Ludhiana district, were named as accused in the case. Following their arrest, the police seized three illegal weapons, including a 9mm Glock pistol and two .30-bore pistols, along with two magazines and 15 rounds of ammunition.

In October 2025, the Punjab AGTF arrested alleged gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Vicky Nihang, a key associate of Doni Bal and Munn Ghanshampuria, following a brief exchange of fire near Sidhwan Bet. Nihang was wanted in connection with the August 23 murder of social media influencer Kartik Baggan. According to the AGTF, the arrested accused and his associates had allegedly been instructed by foreign-based handlers to carry out sensational killings in Punjab.

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Box: Who is Doni Bal?

Balwinder Singh, alias Doni Bal, a resident of Pati Balel village in Amritsar, is allegedly one of the main handlers of the Gopi Ghanshampuria gang’s Mann Ghanshampuria-Doni Bal faction. He is also allegedly associated with the Bambiha gang. The police records reportedly show at least 32 cases registered against him for offences including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, arms smuggling, robbery and dacoity. He has also allegedly been linked to the killing of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother and his cousin Karanbir Singh. Doni Bal is suspected to be hiding in the United Kingdom, from where he allegedly continues to operate extortion rackets through his accomplices in India.