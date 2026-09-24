Gangster Goldy Dhillon’s henchman nabbed with pistol

CIA staff of the Ludhiana rural police claimed to have achieved a major success by nabbing gangster Goldy Dhillon’s henchman and recovering a Zigana pistol and cartridges from his possession.

He was given responsibility for an attack in Patiala and another task of firing at the house of a property dealer in New Chandigarh.

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In a statement issued, SSP (Ludhiana rural) Ankur Gupta said acting on a tip-off, the CIA Staff, Jagraon, arrested gangster Dhillon’s associate with a .30 bore Zigana pistol and eight cartridges. The suspect was going to commit major crimes (shootouts) in Patiala district and in New Chandigarh.

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The suspect was identified as Aniket, a resident of Sector 25, Chandigarh.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sadar Jagraon police station.

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During the interrogation, it came to light that Aniket was a henchman of gangster Goldy Dhillon and he is going to attack a businessman in Patiala district on the instructions of the gangster. He was also promised Rs 30,000 in return for fulfilling the task, the SSP said, adding that during the investigation, it had also come to light that Aniket had earlier fired at the house of a property dealer at Hoshiarpur village, New Chandigarh, Mohali district in April 2026 and a case was then registered in this regard. With the arrest of the suspect, a major crime was averted and a pending shootout case of Mohali was also solved.

The suspect was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody. In further questioning there is a possibility of more important revelations about the network of the gangster, the SSP said.