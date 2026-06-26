Gangster issues bomb threat to Anti-Khalistan Front chief Mand

The national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, Gursimran Singh Mand, has alleged that he received threats of a bomb attack on his residence and was warned that he could even be killed by his own security guard.

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According to Mand, the threat was issued through a WhatsApp call and message from an international number by a person claiming to be gangster Goldy Dhillon. The caller allegedly also claimed responsibility for the recent murder of a cashier at a chemist shop in Chandigarh.

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The Ludhiana police have taken cognisance of Mand's complaint and registered a case. An investigation is underway.

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In his statement to the police, Mand, who is also the national spokesperson of the Niranjani Akhara, Haridwar, said he has repeatedly been targeted by anti-national elements because of his social and national activism.

According to the complaint, on June 17, Mand received a WhatsApp call on his personal mobile phone from an unknown number while he was at work. The caller allegedly identified himself as Goldy Dhillon and used abusive language. When Mand objected, the caller allegedly threatened to throw a bomb into his house and kill him along with his family.

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The caller also allegedly warned Mand that he would face consequences for speaking out on the murder of the cashier at a Chandigarh chemist shop.

Mand told the police that the WhatsApp call originated from an international number. According to the complaint, the number (+351 920061648) carried Portugal's country code. Police said criminals often use virtual or foreign numbers to evade law enforcement agencies.

Following the complaint, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate launched an investigation. Security personnel deployed with Mand have been alerted, while the cyber and technical cell has been tasked with tracing the IP address linked to the number and identifying any local associates who may have been involved.