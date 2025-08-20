Gangster lodged in Faridkot jail arranged heroin, arms for peddler via Pak suppliers

A day after the Ludhiana police nabbed a drug peddler, Mukkal Mattu, of Mohalla Fatehgarh and seized drugs and arms, including 1.05 kg of heroin, two pistols (.30 bore), 1 Glock pistol 9 mm, 21 cartridges and Rs 2.5 lakh drug money, the police probe found that a gangster, Ashu, lodged in a Faridkot jail, arranged supply of heroin and illegal sophisticated weapons to Mattu through Pakistan-based suppliers.

Advertisement

The Glock pistol, which can only be used by the police force or disciplined forces in the country, was among the weapons sent by the Pakistan-based suppliers. The development has raised further questions about how the suppliers based in Pakistan delivering the same to criminal elements in Punjab.

The entire network was busted by inspector (Crime Branch) Beant Juneja.

Advertisement

Police sources said Mattu had a criminal record as he was facing several cases of attempt to murder, under Arms Act, etc. He also has a connection with gangster Ashu lodged in Faridkot jail. Ashu was also facing cases of murder, attempt to murder, etc, registered against him in the past.

“Mattu contacted Ashu over phone and raised a demand of illegal weapons and huge quantity of heroin. Ashu further contacted drug and weapon suppliers in Pakistan through phone and asked them to deliver the same to Mattu in Ludhiana. Heroin and weapons are suspected to be delivered through drone by Pak suppliers, which was further collected by their aides in India and then delivered to Mattu in Ludhiana while weapons, including the sophisticated Glock pistol was also arranged by Pak suppliers through their aides staying in this country,” inspector Beant Juneja told The Tribune.

Advertisement

Now, Ashu would be brought on production warrant from the Faridkot jail and his questioning will surely further expose links between the jailed gangster, Pakistan-based suppliers and their other aides.

Inspector Beant Juneja said first time in the history Glock pistol was seized by the Ludhiana police from any criminal element. This Austria made pistol is sophisticated one which is used by the police force or disciplined forces. Mattu bought the pistol by paying Rs 3 lakh and it is a matter of investigation to whom he made the payment of the procured heroin and weapons.

“The Ludhiana police will investigate the recoveries religiously as international links of peddler Mattu, jailed gangster Ashu with Pak-based suppliers have emerged. More disclosures will be made in the case in coming days,” he said.