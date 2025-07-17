Gangster makes extortion call from jail

Gangster Gaurav Sharma, alias Goru Bachha, involved in dozens of criminal cases, has threatened to kill Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Basant Avenue, Dugri, through a call made from the jail’s landline number.

Gagandeep lodged a complaint with the police, stating that he had a financial transaction with Bachha and had been continuously paying interest on the amount. Even after Bachha went to jail, his associates continued to collect money from Gagandeep.

The complainant informed the police that yesterday, Bachha called him from the jail’s landline number and threatened to kill him. Taking action in this matter, officials have registered a case against the gangster.

An official said Gagandeep was a financier. Some time ago, he had made a financial transaction with the gangster. As soon as Bachha went to jail, their contact broke. The official also said the call was made from Bathinda Jail’s landline number to extort money.