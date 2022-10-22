Ludhiana police arrest Gangster Movish Bains

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 21

The Crime Branch-1 today arrested wanted gangster Movish Bains, who is facing six cases, including those under the Arms Act, attempt to murder and others, registered against him in the past at various police stations in Ludhiana.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma said in February this year, Movish, along with his accomplice Sagar, had forcibly taken away a Toyota Fortuner vehicle from Jaganjot Singh of Grover Service Station, Jandu Chowk, at gunpoint.

Sharma said CIA in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma received a tip-off about the suspected hideout of the gangster where the police conducted a raid and nabbed him. The police also recovered a .32 bore revolver along with two live cartridges from the suspect, police officials said, adding that Sagar was already arrested in the case.

Two years ago, Movish had also attacked a local scribe, Munna Chabra, by barging into his house at Salem Tabri.