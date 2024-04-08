Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Ludhiana, April 7
Gangster Newton along with over 24 accomplices created a ruckus in Karnail Singh Nagar on the Pakhowal road on Saturday night.
They attacked the family of a youth, Navi Doddi, with whom the gangster had some old enmity. They also damaged two vehicles parked in the area. Panic gripped residents when the miscreants barged into the locality. Some CCTV cameras installed in the locality were also damaged.
A man, who was returning home from work, was also attacked by them with sharp weapons. The incident occurred around 1 am.
A local resident, Manjeet Singh, said the suspects had vandalised his Toyota Innova and Etios vehicles and he had no enmity with anyone. A complaint was lodged by residents against the suspects.
The injured have been identified as Tara Singh, Amandeep Kaur, Dheeraj and two elderly women, Sarabjit Kaur and Surjeet Kaur. The finger of one of the injured women was amputated by the assailants.
ACP Guriqbal Singh said a case was registered against the assailants and they would be arrested soon.
