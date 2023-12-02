Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 1

The post-mortem examinations of the two ‘gangsters’, who were killed in a police encounter, disclosed that they had received multiple gunshot wounds.

SIT was formed to probe their links Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja had been constituted to investigate backward and forward linkages of both ‘gangsters’.

According to a doctor, member of the autopsy panel, Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanju Bahman (26), had received six bullet injuries, including on the head, stomach and other parts. Besides, Subham, alias Gopi (26), had received two bullet injuries, one on the head and the other on the stomach.

The cremations of the deceased took place on Friday. According to the police, Sanju Bahman and Gopi were wanted in a kidnapping case of a Ludhiana-based industrialist, Sambhav Jain. The encounter took place near Tibba Pul at Doraha in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening.

