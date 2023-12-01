Gangster Sanju disowned by family 10 years back, never returned home

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 30

After the encounter of gangster Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanju Bahman, his father Ram Kumar opened up before the media and revealed about the circumstances in which his son entered into the world of crime.

Living under utter poverty in a dilapidated house on Noorwala Road, gangster’s father said he is not even having money to cremate his son. A few utensils lying in the roof-less kitchen, having cracks on the walls of the house.

He had already disowned his son about 10 years back and since then he never returned to his house. “I am an unfortunate father whose son got attracted to criminals and indulged in illegal activities. My younger son runs a trading business and lives separately. My wife died long ago and now I have been living alone for years,” wailing Ram Kumar shares.

“It hurts me when people call my son a gangster but that is the reality,” says teary-eyed Ram Kumar.

Asked if he will hold cremation of his son, the inconsolable father says, if the police handover the body, he will perform his last rites. He, however, said that his financial condition is so grim that he is unsure how he will arrange the money for the last rites.

When asked about the reason of the police encounter, the father said though he didn’t know the exact reason, his son could have committed some crime. The post-mortem of both the gangsters was performed at Civil Hospital on Thursday.