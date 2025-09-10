DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Gangster seeks Rs 20L extortion from trader

Gangster seeks Rs 20L extortion from trader

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A man posing as a gangster from Canada made a threatening call to city-based trader and demanded Rs 20 lakh extortion from him. Acting on the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case against the unidentified person and launched a probe.

Advertisement

The complainant, a resident of Model Town, who refused to be quoted, said he owns a small shop in the city. About two months ago, he had received a WhatsApp call from a Canada-based phone number. The caller introduced himself as a gangster and demanded Rs 20 lakh extortion from him. The caller even warned that if the money was not paid, he would kill him.

“We had lodged a police complaint in June this year and after over two months, the Model Town police have registered a case against the unidentified caller,” he said.

Advertisement

We have been assured by police officials that a thorough investigation would be conducted in the case,” the victim claimed.

The complainant said after he informed the suspect that he was a middle class person, runs a small shop and could not give any extortion amount, the victim did not receive any call.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts