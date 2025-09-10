Gangster seeks Rs 20L extortion from trader

A man posing as a gangster from Canada made a threatening call to city-based trader and demanded Rs 20 lakh extortion from him. Acting on the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case against the unidentified person and launched a probe.
The complainant, a resident of Model Town, who refused to be quoted, said he owns a small shop in the city. About two months ago, he had received a WhatsApp call from a Canada-based phone number. The caller introduced himself as a gangster and demanded Rs 20 lakh extortion from him. The caller even warned that if the money was not paid, he would kill him.
“We had lodged a police complaint in June this year and after over two months, the Model Town police have registered a case against the unidentified caller,” he said.
We have been assured by police officials that a thorough investigation would be conducted in the case,” the victim claimed.
The complainant said after he informed the suspect that he was a middle class person, runs a small shop and could not give any extortion amount, the victim did not receive any call.
