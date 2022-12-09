Gangster sent to judicial custody in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, December 8
After interrogating gangster Yuvraj for over a week in connection with the Amritsar IED case, the Ludhiana police today produced him before the district courts, which sent him in judicial custody.
Notably, Yuvraj is the key suspect who planted IED beneath Bolero vehicle of a sub-inspector in Amritsar in the IED case. He is also close to terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa of Canada, who was the main conspirator behind the Amritsar IED case.
During the interrogation of Yuvraj, a money trail had cropped up and Lakhbir is said to have arranged lakhs of rupees for Yuvraj and his aides before and after committing the crime.
Sources said the police also got some clues about persons who handed over cash to Yuvraj and the police probe was on to nab them.
When Yuvraj was produced in the court today, the police had not sought any more police remand of the gangster.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Himachal verdict: Voters in hill state stick to tradition
Congress fought poll on Virbhadra Singh’s name: Pratibha Sin...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators
CLP meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CM