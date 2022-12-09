Gangster sent to judicial custody in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

After interrogating gangster Yuvraj for over a week in connection with the Amritsar IED case, the Ludhiana police today produced him before the district courts, which sent him in judicial custody.

Notably, Yuvraj is the key suspect who planted IED beneath Bolero vehicle of a sub-inspector in Amritsar in the IED case. He is also close to terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa of Canada, who was the main conspirator behind the Amritsar IED case.

During the interrogation of Yuvraj, a money trail had cropped up and Lakhbir is said to have arranged lakhs of rupees for Yuvraj and his aides before and after committing the crime.

Sources said the police also got some clues about persons who handed over cash to Yuvraj and the police probe was on to nab them.

When Yuvraj was produced in the court today, the police had not sought any more police remand of the gangster.