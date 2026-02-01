‘Gangster-style’ video challenging police surfaces online, probe on

The local police took up an investigation after a purported video of youngsters openly challenging the force surface online, said officials.

According to the police, the “gangster-style” video, filmed by youngsters sitting in a car, shows the accused brandishing illegal weapons as a song promoting criminal culture is played in the background.

The video allegedly features an edited photo of Sumit Sood, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP East). Officials said clips showing accused in handcuffs during a court appearance have been edited into the video as well.

After surfacing on social media platform Instagram, the video has garnered over 42,000 likes and has been shared by more than 3,400 accounts.

According to the police, editing an officer’s photo into such content and creating these videos is a legal offence.

In the video, initially posted on Instagram handles “subhash_pkl and n4_nihal_”, youngsters are seen with illegal pistols in three to four frames. The video also includes a clip of two youngsters, accompanied by police personnel, exiting a court complex, the officials said.

According to the police, the youngsters seen in the purported video are trying to emulate the persona of a gangster while brandishing weapons.

Police said they are working to ascertain the source of the weapons seen in the video and whether or not the youngsters involved have prior criminal record. Raids were conducted in several areas of the East Constituency, but no arrests have been made so far, police said.

ACP Sood said police are working to identify the youngsters seen in the video.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that such videos of have surfaced on social media platform. It has continued unabated even as police have made multiple arrests in connection with weapons being brandished in videos on social media.

In the past, the police also shut down multiple social media accounts, belonging to notorious criminals, that were promoting gangster culture.