'Gangster' Sukha Barewalia shot dead at Haibowal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

An alleged gangster, Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukha Barewalia, was shot dead in the Joginder Nagar area of Haibowal today. Sukha was facing trial in 23 cases.

According to information, Sukha and another man identified as Babbu had gone to the house of his friend Rohit to resolve a dispute. However, an altercation broke out between them and Sukha was fatally shot while Rohit was injured and taken to a hospital. Babbu managed to escape from the spot.

The motive behind the murder is still unclear. The police have yet to determine who is responsible for killing Barewalia.

When the incident took place, all three were in a first-floor room of the house as per information. When Rohit’s family members rushed to the room, they were shocked to see Barewalia and Rohit lying on the floor while Babbu had escaped from the spot.

The sound of gunfire alerted local residents, who informed the police. Upon hearing about the incident, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Ravcharan Singh Brar and other officials arrived at the spot. Brar said Sukha was a category B gangster.

Brar said Sukha along with Babbu had gone to Rohit’s house, who was an accused in a kidnapping case. It seems an altercation led to the shooting and the police are investigating the case. Rohit has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The police are making efforts to arrest Babbu. The police also scanned the footage of the CCTVs in the area.