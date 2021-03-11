Gangster turns heroin supplier

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 6

Gangster Pankaj Rajput (26) of New Puneet Nagar, who is already facing 12 cases, including attempt to murder, fraud and Arms Act, has now become a big heroin supplier. The CIA-2 wing of the Ludhiana Commissionerate on finding his role in drug smuggling has registered a case against him.

Confirming the matter, in-charge of CIA Inspector Beant Juneja told The Tribune that recently Akhil Sabharwal was held with 5 gm of heroin and during the investigation it was found that he was in touch with gangster Pankaj through an international WhatsApp number.

“Gangster Pankaj has become a heroin supplier. He used to sell heroin to Akhil who further sells the same to his clients. Our probe found that Pankaj has links with other

big heroin suppliers. We are conducting raids to nab him and his arrest is likely to expose a major drug network, possibly with huge drug recovery,” Juneja said.

He said the police probe established that the gangster-turned-drug supplier had also amassed huge properties in the name of himself and his family.

Now, the police are collecting property and bank details of accused Pankaj Rajput and proceedings to attach the same would also be initiated.

Juneja said recently the CIA had booked some people who had been giving shelter to Pankaj.

In June 2019, he was one of the accused in the Ludhiana jail violence case in which one inmate had breathed his last.

Several cases against the accused were registered since 2017. Pankaj was out on bail since January this year.