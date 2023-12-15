Gangster’s encounter: My son reaped what he sowed, says Sukhdev’s kin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 14

After the encounter of gangster Sukhdev Singh, alias Vicky, by the Ludhiana police, deceased’s father Balwinder Singh said he had already disowned his son over a decade ago and the reason of disowning him was his involvement in criminal activities.

When asked if he has any regret, he replied: “My son has reaped what he had sown. I have no regrets about the encounter of my son. Over 10 years ago I disowned him and since then he never came to enquire about my well-being. I am a daily wager and living in utter poverty.”

His father said he (Sukhdev) was the elder son among six siblings but he joined the group of bad people and started committing crimes. Though he had disowned him, being a father he would hold cremation and last rites of his son.

Balwinder said his son had also solemnised love marriage against the wishes of the family and he has left behind a 10-year-old daughter, an eight-year-old son and wife.

Faced 4 bullets, one on head

Forensic expert Charankamal said Sukhdev had received four bullets, on the head, chest, thigh and private part, due to which he died on the spot.

CIA inspector Juneja led team

CIA-2 inspector Beant Juneja, who led the team and eliminated the gangster, was already well known for his bravery. Inspector Juneja (45) an international-level horse rider and a bike racer, had also hogged the limelight when he caught several suspects involved in the murder conspiracy of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. After the arrest of the key suspect involved in the IED case, Juneja and his wife had received a threat call from a Pakistan-based member of the pro-Khalistan outfit BKI, Harvinder Singh Rinda. The inspector did not stop and continued to perform his duty without fear despite the threat call. DGP Gaurav Yadav had decorated the officer with the DGP Disc at his office in Chandigarh for his exemplary work in the investigation in the Amritsar IED (improvised explosive device) case.