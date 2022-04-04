Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

Alleging police inaction, Gurdeep Singh, father of a gangster-cum-extortionist Aman Tattoo, today attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze outside the Daba police station.

He was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to DMC Hospital. Gurdeep reportedly suffered 30 per cent burn injuries.

Gurdeep alleged that about nine months ago, his son Aman Tattoo had suffered bullet injuries in a cross-firing that took place at Prince Gallery (electronic gadgets showroom) on the Lohara road. When his son entered the showroom, the showroom owner had also fired at his son.

Gurdeep alleged that although the police had then registered a case against his son and also arrested him, but no action was taken against the showroom owner, who had fired bullets at his son from an illegal weapon.

“I had been running from pillar to post to get a case registered against the showroom owner. Yesterday when I went to the Daba police station, Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh slapped me. I approached senior police officials but nobody heard my plea seriously,” alleged Gurdeep.

Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh denied the allegation.

Gurdeep said today again he went to the police station and when no official listened to him, he took the extreme step to end his life.

The police said the showroom owner had claimed that he was having licenced weapon which he used in his defence when gangster Aman had entered his showroom to kill him.

The police said the gangster along with his two accomplices had entered the showroom to extort money from the owner. The gangster had fired bullets but when showroom owner retaliated, the gangster suffered a bullet injury. He was later arrested by the police.