Garbage burning continues unchecked across city; complaint lodged with pollution board

The illegal burning of garbage continues unchecked across Ludhiana, with waste being set ablaze at multiple locations across the city.

The Public Action Committee (PAC) has lodged a formal complaint with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, alleging the frequent illegal burning of garbage and municipal waste at several locations by private individuals as well as sanitation workers engaged by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MCL).

The committee has submitted a complaint to the Member Secretary of the PPCB and the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate.

PAC president Kapil Dev claimed that garbage burning was routinely taking place at public places, open plots, roadsides and along the Sidhwan Canal, generating toxic smoke, worsening air pollution and posing a threat to public health.

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The complainants identified around a dozen locations where such incidents were allegedly occurring repeatedly. These include the Sector 39 vegetable market, the GT Road stretch near Samrala Chowk, Basti Jodhewal Flyover Chowk, under Jagraon Bridge, along the Sidhwan Canal from Ishar Nagar to Lohara Bridge, and open plots on Gill Road, Hambran Road, Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur Road, Basant Nagar, New Shimlapuri and Janta Nagar.

“On several occasions, garbage was being burnt by sanitation workers instead of being transported for scientific processing and disposal,” alleged Kapil Dev.

The committee also submitted photographic evidence of the alleged garbage-burning incidents, along with GPS locations, dates and timings, for verification by the authorities.

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Among its key demands, the PAC sought immediate inspections at the identified sites, imposition of environmental compensation on violators, fixing responsibility on the MCL in cases of negligence, installation of an effective monitoring mechanism, and initiation of proceedings under applicable environmental laws.

“The repeated burning of garbage at public places, roadsides, open plots and along the Sidhwan Canal cannot be allowed to continue at the cost of public health and environmental safety,” said city resident Gagan Kingra.

Another resident, Vikas Gambhir, said garbage burning had become commonplace in the city. “The stench and fumes make it unbearable to walk or drive through areas where garbage is being burnt,” he said.