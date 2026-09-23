Garbage collection to continue under existing system: Employees’ body chief

The Municipal Corporation’s proposed solid waste management project will not include door-to-door garbage collection by a private contractor, said Municipal Employees Action Committee president Ashwani Sahota after a meeting with Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains and senior officials in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Sahota said several decisions concerning the proposed Rs 1,200-crore Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project were taken during the meeting. He said the decisions were taken after the employees’ representatives raised their concerns over the proposed outsourcing of sanitation-related works.

Advertisement

He said door-to-door garbage collection would continue under the existing system and will not be handed over to a private company.

Advertisement

Sahota said it was also decided that workers engage in fogging would continue with their work as they had been doing. Only additional work would be assigned to a new agency for a limited period.

He said mechanical sweeping of internal roads would not be undertaken till decisions are taken over the matter.

Advertisement

The decisions came amid strong opposition from municipal employees and sanitation workers to the proposed outsourcing of various sanitation services. Employees and unions had staged protests against the project while several councillors had also raised objections over the proposed arrangements.

Sahota said all genuine demands raised by the employees had been accepted during the meeting held on Tuesday.