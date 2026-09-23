DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Garbage collection to continue under existing system: Employees’ body chief

Garbage collection to continue under existing system: Employees’ body chief

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:54 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The main garbage dump on the Tajpur road in Ludhiana. File
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation’s proposed solid waste management project will not include door-to-door garbage collection by a private contractor, said Municipal Employees Action Committee president Ashwani Sahota after a meeting with Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains and senior officials in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Sahota said several decisions concerning the proposed Rs 1,200-crore Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project were taken during the meeting. He said the decisions were taken after the employees’ representatives raised their concerns over the proposed outsourcing of sanitation-related works.

Advertisement

He said door-to-door garbage collection would continue under the existing system and will not be handed over to a private company.

Advertisement

Sahota said it was also decided that workers engage in fogging would continue with their work as they had been doing. Only additional work would be assigned to a new agency for a limited period.

He said mechanical sweeping of internal roads would not be undertaken till decisions are taken over the matter.

Advertisement

The decisions came amid strong opposition from municipal employees and sanitation workers to the proposed outsourcing of various sanitation services. Employees and unions had staged protests against the project while several councillors had also raised objections over the proposed arrangements.

Sahota said all genuine demands raised by the employees had been accepted during the meeting held on Tuesday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts