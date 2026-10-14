Garbage continues to plague Lakkar Bridge footpath in Ludhiana

The pedestrian walkway along the Lakkar Bridge flyover in Ludhiana continues to remain in a state of neglect, causing inconvenience and raising safety concerns for hundreds of commuters who use the route regularly.

Despite repeated complaints from residents and shopkeepers, the pathway remains littered with garbage and marked by damaged infrastructure. Overgrown plants and vines have spread across the stairs at several places, obstructing the movement of pedestrians.

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Once considered a safe passage for pedestrians, the walkway has gradually turned into a dumping ground, with heaps of garbage, filth and discarded liquor bottles strewn across it.

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The walkway, which connects the Old Court traffic lights with the Railway Station area, is frequently used by shopkeepers and residents. However, accumulated waste, damaged railings and poor upkeep have made the route increasingly difficult and unpleasant to use.

A visit to the site revealed garbage scattered across the pathway, leaving pedestrians with little space to walk comfortably. Plastic waste, food wrappers, liquor bottles and other refuse could be seen strewn along the stretch.

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At several points, railings have either come loose or are visibly damaged, posing a safety risk to commuters, particularly during evening hours.

Pedestrians alleged that despite repeated complaints over the past two years, the civic authorities had failed to carry out proper cleaning or repair work. They said the condition of the walkway had, in fact, deteriorated over time.

Harish, an employee at a shop in Chaura Bazaar and a daily user of the walkway, expressed frustration over its poor condition.

“Nothing has changed in the past few years. We continue to face same problems every day. Garbage occupies much of the walkway, forcing pedestrians to navigate through narrow spaces. Walking on the main flyover is dangerous due to sharp bends and heavy traffic. We have no option but to use the neglected pathway,” he said.

A resident, who frequently uses the route, said its condition reflected the authorities’ neglect of pedestrian infrastructure.

“It is a key link between the old city and the railway station. Many people pass through the pathway every week. Yet the walkway looks abandoned. Empty liquor bottles and other waste suggest that anti-social elements continue to frequent the area. There is lack of monitoring and regular cleaning,” he said.

Traders from nearby markets said the unhygienic conditions also created a poor impression on visitors and customers entering the busy commercial area. They complained that accumulated waste often resulted in foul odour, particularly during warm weather and after rainfall.

Residents have demanded regular sanitation drives, installation of dustbins, repair of damaged railings and increased surveillance to check littering and anti-social activities.