Garbage disposal, water supply to improve under AMRUT 2 initative

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 2

With the process for canal water supply (after purification), being initiated under AMRUT 2 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme, residents are set to be relieved of the long pending problem of inadequate supply of water and disposal of solid waste. The Municipal Council has also started the process for procurement of the equipment required for door-to-door collection of solid waste.

Efficient water supply systems and solid waste management has remained a challenge for civic bodies in local towns and the problem flares up in monsoon. Heaps of rotting solid waste collects on roadsides and residents face acute scarcity of water as overflowing sewage forces authorities to curtail regular water supply.

Residents led by the councillors of their respective wards had been protesting against the lackadaisical attitude of the MC towards the redressal of these problems for the past few months. However, the authorities have now initiated the process of resolving both the problems on a priority basis.

A perusal of records revealed that the administration had launched a new project to solve the problem of water supply by supplying canal water after treatment under AMRUT 2. A water treatment plant will be set up near Bathinda branch of Sirhind Canal that passes through this region, land for this purpose, is being acquired on the outskirts of Jandali Kalan village.

The civic body has also initiated a process for purchasing the equipment required to collect solid waste from domestic and commercial units of the town and surrounding areas.

Acting president of the MC Kamaljit Singh Ubhi said proposals for strengthening solid waste management and water supply systems, were approved in a general meeting of the council held on Tuesday.

“We have approved proposals for the purchase of five trucks for collecting solid waste from every door and a four-wheeler with a de-silting unit, besides acquiring land for dumping the collected garbage,” said Ubhi.

