Garbage dump an eyesore for residents

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, April 5

Residents of Doraha, especially the ones residing near and around the land reserved for an Advanced Training Institute (ATI), have been facing a difficult time due to the regular dumping of garbage there.

The affected residents have raised the matter with the municipal authorities concerned many times but they say their voice remains unheard.

The dumping ground now covers several acres of land allocated for the setting up of an ATI in the area. Speaking on the matter, residents complain about the ‘indifference’ of the Punjab Pollution Control Board and the Doraha Municipal Council.

“It seems that the council has not been able to find any other location for the disposal of garbage, except the land allocated for the establishing of an ATI. The spot poses a serious health hazard for us, making us vulnerable to a number of diseases,” one of the residents said.

Samita Kaur, a resident of Doraha, and president, Warrior Moms, said the open dump in the town was disgusting. “The disposal of garbage is happening in complete disregard of and non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. As per the rules, there should be no dumping site within a 500-metre radius of a residential area, hospital or national highway. This dumpsite has crept up right next to a residential area, hospital and NH-1,” Samita said.

“The concept of segregation of solid waste is also completely missing from the town and no effort has been made by the civic body for educating residents about it. People residing near the dumpsite might face serious health issues like tuberculosis, asthma, lung diseases, skin diseases, cancer, etc.,” she added.

Jandeep Kaushal, a social worker, said: “It seems that the area has now become unfit for residing. The problem has been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned several times but to no avail. Residents have demanded the setting up of a water treatment plant, which is the only solution to the problem of sewage overflow being faced by them.”

Harnarinder Singh, the Executive Officer (EO) of Doraha Municipal Council, said the dump at the site was a secondary one and claimed that sanitation workers segregate garbage daily at this and six other dumping sites in Doraha to later carry it to pits.

“The segregated waste is then converted into compost in 30 to 40 days which is then sold to people. As rains have slackened the speed of regular picking up of waste, foul smell may have started emanating from the place. I will recheck with the sanitation employees and assure that the lifting is done regularly and in time,” the EO said.

Rains to blame for slow disposal of waste: EO

