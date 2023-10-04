Garbage dump at Doraha mandi irks farmers

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, October 3

The grain market of Doraha seems to be least prepared to welcome the produce which will start arriving in the next few days. Reason: Perpetual accumulation of garbage in the grain market.

This has been the case always. In the past too, the place gave a shabby look with garbage piled up near the sacks. Since there is no other option for the farmers, paddy sacks have be placed near the garbage dump. This not only gives an unhygienic look to the place but also seem to be mocking at the claims of authorities who have failed to find a permanent solution to the sanitation problem.

Amritveer Singh, a farmer from a nearby village, rued, “The grain market is meant for accommodating grains rather than garbage, dirt, filth with stray animals, mosquitoes and flies roaming in

and around the place. The place should be neat and clean, rather sanitised to store a consumable commodity.”

“But the fact remains that at one stage, it

would become difficult to make out whether

sacks are thrown in the garbage or garbage is getting mixed with the sacks. A consumable commodity lying close to garbage is an unpleasant sight in any case,” he said.

“Last year too, we had been urging the authorities time and again to find a solution and shift the dump for the arrival of the next produce. But the situation is the same as the dump has failed to move an inch from its place. As we came to have a prior look at the grain market where we shall be shortly bringing our produce, we found the situation no different from the one that prevailed six months back,” shared Navneet Singh Mangat, a distraught farmer.

Rashmi, a student of the college situated near the grain market said, “The spot selected for dumping garbage is highly improper. We undertook Swachhta campaign on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation yesterday. But as we passed the grain market early this morning, we had to hold our breath. The dump seems to be making a mockery of the drive undertaken by the staff and students of the college. This is a daily affair. The authorities should spare at least some thought and not allow garbage to be dumped at this particular spot.”

Executive Officer of the civic body at Doraha, Harnarinder Singh, when contacted, said, “We have definitely planned a metal sheet partition between the dump and the produce. I have strengthened door-to-door lifting all the more and this is being carried out by a dedicated team of workers so that the residents are not forced to dump garbage at the spot. The people too should spare a thought and restrict themselves from making the place untidy since it is the most visited spot in the town. Every morning, the place is cleaned by the employees but the moment they turn their back, the residents begin dumping the waste again.”

