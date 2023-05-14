 Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony : The Tribune India

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

They say MC failed to pay attention to issues caused due to dump

Residents cover their faces to protect themselves from smoke emanating from the burning waste at a dump near Giaspura flats.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

Residents of Adarsh Colony and nearby areas had a harrowing experience due to the toxic smoke emanating from burning garbage at a dump located near Giaspura flats late on Friday night. Despite the alarming situation, the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities seemed to be in a deep slumber.

Several residents faced breathing problems, irritation in eyes and some of them were frequently coughing due to the burning of refuse. A man had also reportedly become unconscious after inhaling the smoke. However, none from the MC authorities or any elected representative reached the place after the incident, the residents alleged.

Those who were sleeping also came out of their houses and started walking away to protect themselves as their houses and streets were covered in smoke. Though the cause of the fire is not clear so far, there are allegations that someone set the garbage on fire.

Sunny Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony, said the toxic smoke due to the burning of waste was so severe that it was difficult to stay in the area. Several people had fallen ill after inhaling the smoke and one of them fainted.

“We faced breathing problems. It seems someone set the garbage on fire. The government should take immediate action to prevent such incidents in future and ensure that people staying in the area did not suffer due to negligence of others,” he said.

Another resident said: “Despite the severity of the situation, no senior official from the Municipal Corporation (MC) came to the site to assess the situation and no elected representative visited the scene last night. However, we were grateful that two fire tenders reached the place after receiving information. The firefighters doused the flames.”

According to the people, the dump is about 15-20 years old and residents have repeatedly appealed to the corporation and elected representatives to get it removed but to no avail. A woman, who was covering the face with a cloth to save herself from smoke, said the civic body and the MLA concerned had failed to pay attention to issues caused due to the garbage dump.

The incident also raised questions over the MC’s failure in handling solid waste and the government’s accountability towards ensuring safety and well-being of its citizens.

According to an official from the Fire Services Office on Gill Road, they received a call about a fire incident around 12:05 am. The garbage dump had caught fire, causing dense smoke that created problems for residents in the nearby area. Later, the firefighters controlled the fire.

On the other hand, Health Officer of the Municipal Corporation Vipal Malhotra claimed that he was unaware of the incident. Meanwhile, MC’s Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh could not be contacted for comments.

