Garbage dump on Doraha College Road persists despite clean-up efforts

The persistent garbage problem along the College Road in Doraha continues to plague daily commuters, including students, bank staff, shop employees and residents, turning the busy stretch into an eyesore and a source of unbearable stench.

Despite efforts by the local municipal council to clear the garbage, the relief is short-lived. Waste reappears within hours, leaving the area in a constant state of filth.

“Our day begins with stink and dirt. Many times we have to take a different route to avoid the miserable sight and unbearable odour,” said Meenakshi, a college student. “We wonder how the locals manage to live in such appalling conditions. What message does this send to us students? Cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility, but if this is the reality, the entire purpose of hygiene awareness is lost.”

A local social worker echoed her frustration, saying, “Residents are not conscious about hygiene. Everyone thinks that their one garbage bag won’t matter, but when everyone thinks the same way, it leads to this disaster. The council cannot maintain cleanliness if the people are determined to undo their efforts.”

Other residents believe the council can do more to resolve the problem. “Every problem has a solution, provided there is the will to act. The garbage dump can be relocated to a place where it does not cause daily inconvenience to half the town’s population,” suggested one local.

Executive Officer of the Doraha Municipal Committee, Harnarinder Singh, acknowledged the problem, but placed the blame squarely on the public. “It is the residents who are at fault. They dump garbage wherever they wish, despite our efforts. I personally ensure the area is cleaned, but the residents rarely use the designated containers, worsening the situation.”

He added the council is aware the secondary garbage dump on College Road is an eyesore. “We have appointed a sanitary worker to monitor the area full-time. A signboard has also been placed by the Market Committee warning that littering will attract a fine of Rs 5,000,” he said.

The Payal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Pardeep Bains, also weighed in on the problem. “Though garbage is lifted routinely, it piles up again almost immediately. The residents must develop some civic sense. The garbage they casually throw around becomes a nuisance for themselves,” he said.

Until both the civic authorities and residents act in unison — with responsibility and consistency — the filth on College Road would remain a glaring contradiction to the ideals of cleanliness often preached, but seldom practiced.