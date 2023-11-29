Garbage dumped at compactor site inconveniences commuters, residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

As the city's first static waste compactor has been out of operation for a few years, waste is being dumped outside the compactor site on Dana Mandi to Dugri Road near the Canal Bridge. On Tuesday, a substantial volume of garbage was dumped on the road, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Residents in the vicinity have consistently expressed concerns about the unhygienic conditions arising from the indiscriminate dumping of waste, affecting not only commuters but also the visitors in the nearby green belt area. The residents had raised the matter before the MLA concerned last year but the civic body failed to install a new waste compactor system at the site.

Amarjit Singh from Model Town emphasised the lack of control over the haphazard dumping of garbage on the road segment. The inconvenience worsens for commuters when the traffic signal turns red. It is difficult to stand there due to the stench emanating from the waste. He said the civic authorities must address the issue urgently by restoring the waste compactor system and ensuring the timely lifting of garbage.

On the other hand, MC's Health Branch official, Vipul Malhotra said the garbage is being lifted on time from the site. He added that the issue related to the defunct waste compactor is being looked after by another branch of MC.

