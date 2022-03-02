Garbage dumped on road along drain irks commuters

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 1

Despite repeated complaints of residents, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has not only failed to remove the garbage dump from the bank of the Buddha Nullah but also failed to ensure timely lifting of refuse from the dump.

Garbage was dumped on the road in front of the girls’ hostel near Haibowal Chowk on Tuesday. Commuters were irked due to the dumping of garbage on the road as foul smell was emanating from the waste. Moreover, over 15 carts full of waste were stationed on the bridge over Buddha Nullah due to the delay in the lifting of garbage from the dump site today.

A resident of Haibowal, Subash Verma, said: “The MC has failed to eliminate the garbage dump from the bank of the Buddha Nullah. Waste is generally dumped on the road and carts are stationed on the bridge due to the delay in lifting of waste.”

“The hostel of girl students is located along the garbage dump. The students are forced to suffer a lot every day due to the negligence of the civic body. Elected representatives failed to pay any heed. We want that the new government should get the dump eliminated on a priority basis,” he said.

A city resident, Gaganpreet Singh, said: “When Rs 650 crore is being spent on the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project, why are the Mayor and the MC Commissioner not paying attention to get the dump removed from the bank of the nullah. The MC should not use the drain bank area as a dump site.”

Notably, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu had made a claim in January 2021 that the dump would be eliminated after a nearby static waste compactor on Hambran Road is made functional. The waste compactor was later made functional but the MC failed to remove the dump from the bank of the Buddha Nullah.