Garbage issues pile on, irk Ludhiana residents

Locals are left fuming as garbage continues to pile up in the city, causing inconveniences on busy highways and at government office complexes.

Alongside plaguing the population, the issue had long been a thorn in the side of the municipal corporation.

Now, the MC has pinned its hopes on the Rs 1,144-crore solid waste management project. It was revived recently after the MC re-floated the tender.

The eight-year project is aimed at overhauling the system for collection, transportation and processing of nearly 1,084 tonnes of waste generated every day.

While the processes and tenders continue, locals claim the situation on ground is dire.

On the Jalandhar bypass, heaps of waste are scattered across the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, causing much furore among commuters and locals.

“What impression does it leave on people coming to the city? Even the GT Road is littered with garbage,” said Vivek, a bank employee who works near the site.

The problem is not confined to highways. Locals say government offices paint a similar picture as garbage is a seen piling up outside them.

The road neat the Deputy Inspector General’s (DIG) office is littered with waste and the underpass, meant for people’s use, stands reduced to a dumping ground. The situation is the same outside the Vigilance Bureau office.

The MC’s integrated waste management plan is designed to address these issues. However, a clause handing over the over door-to-door collection to a private contractor has become a bone of contention among those who earn their livelihood as garbage collectors.

People currently working as garbage collectors have staged repeated protests over fears of losing their livelihoods. While the MC assured that they would be absorbed into the new system, members of their unions stand firm on their demand that door-to-door collection stays out of private hands.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur assured the locals that door-to-door garbage collectors will not be rendered jobless and the project will be implemented soon.