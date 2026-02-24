DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Garbage issues pile on, irk Ludhiana residents

Garbage issues pile on, irk Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana MC pins hopes on Rs 1,144-crore project

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:37 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Garbage strewn near the DIG office in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

Locals are left fuming as garbage continues to pile up in the city, causing inconveniences on busy highways and at government office complexes.

Advertisement

Alongside plaguing the population, the issue had long been a thorn in the side of the municipal corporation.

Advertisement

Now, the MC has pinned its hopes on the Rs 1,144-crore solid waste management project. It was revived recently after the MC re-floated the tender.

Advertisement

The eight-year project is aimed at overhauling the system for collection, transportation and processing of nearly 1,084 tonnes of waste generated every day.

While the processes and tenders continue, locals claim the situation on ground is dire.

Advertisement

On the Jalandhar bypass, heaps of waste are scattered across the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, causing much furore among commuters and locals.

“What impression does it leave on people coming to the city? Even the GT Road is littered with garbage,” said Vivek, a bank employee who works near the site.

The problem is not confined to highways. Locals say government offices paint a similar picture as garbage is a seen piling up outside them.

The road neat the Deputy Inspector General’s (DIG) office is littered with waste and the underpass, meant for people’s use, stands reduced to a dumping ground. The situation is the same outside the Vigilance Bureau office.

The MC’s integrated waste management plan is designed to address these issues. However, a clause handing over the over door-to-door collection to a private contractor has become a bone of contention among those who earn their livelihood as garbage collectors.

People currently working as garbage collectors have staged repeated protests over fears of losing their livelihoods. While the MC assured that they would be absorbed into the new system, members of their unions stand firm on their demand that door-to-door collection stays out of private hands.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur assured the locals that door-to-door garbage collectors will not be rendered jobless and the project will be implemented soon.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts