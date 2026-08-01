Garbage piles up in Ludhiana as striking sanitation workers refuse to budge

Ludhiana’s sanitation crisis deepened on Friday as heaps of garbage continued to accumulate across major roads, markets and residential areas due to the ongoing strike by sanitation workers. With a majority of the city’s 42 static compactor sites remaining shut, garbage collection has come to a near standstill, forcing residents to fear a possible outbreak of diseases if the situation continues.

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As waste continued to pile up, the Municipal Corporation (MC) sought police assistance to restore garbage disposal. Senior civic body officials have talked to the Commissioner of Police (CP), requesting deployment of police personnel at static compactor sites that have remained closed during the strike so that garbage collection vehicles could unload waste and sanitation services can resume.

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The city, which generates nearly 1,100 tonnes of solid waste every day, is witnessing overflowing garbage dumps at several key locations, including Dugri Road, Pratap Chowk, Jawahar Nagar Camp, BRS Nagar and Clock Tower and in areas near the bus stand. Since most compactor sites remain inaccessible, private garbage collection vehicles have been forced to dump waste along roadsides, leaving large stretches covered with garbage.

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The worst-hit area was the compactor site near Dugri Road, where garbage had spread up to the Sidhwan Canal bridge. Vegetable waste scattered across the road made the surface slippery, with several motorists struggling to control their vehicles. Long traffic jams were witnessed throughout the day as commuters negotiated roads lined with overflowing waste.

At Jawahar Nagar Camp, one side of the road was covered with garbage, forcing traffic to move through a single carriageway. The foul smell, swarms of flies and stagnant rainwater around the waste heaps added to the inconvenience of residents and shopkeepers.

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Residents said the situation was becoming alarming as the garbage remained unattended despite intermittent rainfall.

“We are not only troubled by the foul smell but are also worried about diseases. Rainwater has collected around the garbage heaps and mosquitoes and flies have increased. If the strike continues for a few more days, there could be a serious health crisis,” said Mahesh Sharma, a resident of Jawahar Nagar.

Another resident, Meena Gupta, said children and elderly people were the worst affected.

“Roads have become difficult to use and garbage is lying outside residential areas. We are afraid that infections may spread if waste is not lifted soon,” she said.

Jagjot Singh, who was caught in a traffic jam on Dugri Road, said he remained stranded for nearly 30 minutes.

“The road was almost blocked due to garbage. I had urgent work but there was no way to move quickly,” he said.

Shopkeepers also complained that their business had been suffering due to the unhygienic conditions. Raj Kumar, who runs a shop near the Jawahar Nagar compactor site, said customers were avoiding the market because of the unbearable smell. “This is a dispute between the government and employees, but traders and residents are paying the price,” he said.

Municipal Corporation officials admitted that the strike had disrupted the city’s waste management system. An official said garbage lifting was a daily process and even a short disruption results in huge accumulation of waste.

He said the MC had explored engaging private agencies for waste collection but the efforts could not materialise.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers continued their strike for another day. They are demanding action against police personnel allegedly involved in the Barnala lathicharge incident, regularisation of contractual Class IV employees, compassionate appointments for families of workers who died while on duty, implementation of the old pension scheme and regularisation of overage employees.

While talks between the authorities and employee representatives are continuing, there was no breakthrough till Friday evening. Civic officials hope that police deployment at the static compactor sites will help restart garbage disposal and provide some relief to residents as the city continues to battle mounting piles of waste.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Dewan has demanded that the MC should issue a ‘white paper’ pertaining to various branches and their functioning of the past five years. Holding the MC squarely responsible for the dismal state of civic amenities, he said despite collecting multiple taxes annually from residents and receiving funds from other sources, the MC has failed miserably.

“The chaos in the city after Thursday’s rain has laid bare the pathetic state of civic affairs, raising urgent questions not only about official accountability but also allocation of Dewan said.