Gardner booked for raping19-year-old girl

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 11

The police have booked a man, Binda Ram, resident of Daad village under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC for allegedly raping a 19-year-old housemaid, resident of Jhuggi Colony, near BPC petrol pump on Firozepur Road, who is now four months’ pregnant. In a complaint lodged with the police on Sunday, the victim said Binda Ram, a gardener in a park at Aggar Nagar A-block, had allured her with getting a more lucrative job and continued to have sexual relations with her against her consent. “Recently, when I got a medical check-up done for pain in the abdomen, I learnt of a four-month pregnancy,” she said.

Woman, kids go missing

A woman, Kiran Devi (35), resident of Dana Mandi, along with her daughter Pooja (14) and son Mohit (7) has been reported to be missing from her residence for the last four days. Bhola Yadav, husband of the missing woman, said in a complaint to the police that his wife along with his daughter and son had gone to Channan Devi School in Salem Tabri but did not come back. The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC.

16-yr-old girl goes missing

A 16-year-old girl, resident of Samrat Colony, Sahnewal, has been reported to be missing since April 1. In a report lodged with the police on Sunday, the father of the girl said his daughter had gone for tuition in the morning and did not return. He suspected that someone might be holding her daughter captive. The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC.