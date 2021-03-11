Garment washing shop gutted in fire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

A major fire broke out in a garment washing shop at Meena Bazaar on early Thursday morning. Stock worth several lakhs of rupees was gutted in the fire.

The unit is situated on the third floor of a building. Shop owner Shankar said last night he had closed the shop. On Thursday morning someone called and apprised him of the fire.

“When I reached, I noticed intense fire inside my shop. Firemen also reached and they doused the flames but the entire stock was already gutted in the fire. A short-circuit seemed to be the cause of fire,” revealed the shop owner.

The shop owner said two other shops are also situated on the first and second floor of the building, but those are safe as firemen didn’t let the fire spread.

Panic had spread in the market as the building is located in a thickly populated area.