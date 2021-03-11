Gas agency employee robbed of Rs 25K

Ludhiana, June 11
The police have booked four persons for robbing a gas agency employee of Rs 25,000 at Maurya Enclave, Jamalpur, here on Friday.
4 suspects booked
The police have registered an FIR on the victim’s complaint. However, the suspects are yet to be identified. The victim, Vijay (24) of Bhukhri village, said when he was going to deliver LPG cylinders in his auto towards the Tajpur road, miscreants riding two bikes reached there. They overpowered him using sharp weapons.
The police have registered an FIR on the victim’s complaint. However, the suspects are yet to be identified.
The victim, Vijay (24) of Bhukhri village, said when he was going to deliver LPG cylinders in his auto towards the Tajpur Road, miscreants riding two bikes reached there. They overpowered him using sharp weapons. The suspects snatched Rs 25,000 from him and fled from the spot.
The police claimed to have initiated investigations after getting information. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Jamalpur police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry
Suspect Harkamal involved, but not shooter: Sources
How did Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind Sidhu Moosewala's killing from jail?
Is it possible for an inmate lodged in Asia's largest prison...