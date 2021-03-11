Gas agency employee robbed of Rs 25K

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

The police have booked four persons for robbing a gas agency employee of Rs 25,000 at Maurya Enclave, Jamalpur, here on Friday.

The victim, Vijay (24) of Bhukhri village, said when he was going to deliver LPG cylinders in his auto towards the Tajpur Road, miscreants riding two bikes reached there. They overpowered him using sharp weapons. The suspects snatched Rs 25,000 from him and fled from the spot.

The police claimed to have initiated investigations after getting information. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Jamalpur police station.