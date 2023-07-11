Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 10

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), which was under fire since the leakage of a poisonous gas from a roadside manhole at Giaspura here on April 30, which had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, has finally found at least 22 water polluting industries in the tragedy-hit area.

But surprisingly, it has given clean chit to all these units while concluding that low pH levels were not due to any industrial discharge but localised reason had contributed to the same.

In its final report submitted to the fact-finding committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which was conducting a final probe in the matter, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the PPCB has stated that a detailed survey of the upstream and downstream of the point of incident was jointly conducted by teams of the PPCB and the Municipal Corporation from May 1 to 4.

The joint teams have scanned the area physically up to 55-metre upstream and up to 200-metre downstream of the incident spot.

“During the visits, 179 establishments, residential and commercial, were inspected, of which 22 industries were found polluting water. These are tiny electroplating/ pickling/barreling units,” it said.

The PPCB further reported that of the total 22 water polluting industries, 15 were located at the upstream, which comprised 13 acid consuming/ electroplating and two caustic barreling. Of the 13 acid consuming units, six were acid pickling and seven were electroplating industries. “There is no acid consuming industry within the 100-metre radius of the incident site,” it noted.

The report divulged that two caustic barreling units have no role in the discharge of acidic effluents whereas six tiny pickling units have effluent generation of 17.5 KLM (average 0.7 KLD).

“All of these tiny units are members of one or the other re-processors. In case any discharge has been made by these units, it will not be as concentrated as fresh acid but must be spent acid,” it said.

The PPCB said it would not be possible for an inert acid with such a low volume to travel more than 100 metre and sustain low pH level of around 2.5 in affected stretch, despite high dilution available in the public sewer from domestic and other sources.

“There was heavy rain in the affected area and a lot of rainwater was carried out by the sewerage stream leading to further dilution of industrial effluent, if any, available in the sewerage network,” the report reasoned.

It further pointed out that when the sampling of the main sewer line was collected from the affected area on April 30, no industry in the vicinity was in operation on the day being Sunday.

“It implies that the low pH at the incident site was not due to any industrial discharge but it was localised reason that contributed to the same,” the PPCB concluded, adding that had there been any acidic or industrial discharge from upstream in the sewer line, the pH levels at the upstream and downstream of the incident point should have been the same as that of the affected stretch but that was not the case.

Industries not guilty, says report

The PPCB took samples from nine locations of the branch sewer lines in adjoining streets in the periphery of 500-m upstream and 200-m downstream to check sources of different parameters when all water polluting industries were in operation on May 1. The reports found that pH of the samples were near to neutral except at one point. “Hence, contribution of the industries from nearby vicinity seems not possible,” the report observed.