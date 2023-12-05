Gate rallies at public healthcare centres

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 4

Punjab Civil Medical Service Association (PCMSA), while expressing its unwavering support for the ongoing struggle by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union for the due attainment of just rights of the government employees of the state, held ‘gate rallies’ at over 100 public healthcare facilities today with overwhelming support pouring in from medical officers and paramedical staff from across the state. OPD, Emergency and other services, however, remained functional.

PCMSA has expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s response to the just demands, which include timely implementation of Old Pension Scheme, disbursal of the arrears pending under the Sixth Central Pay Comission, release of the due DA instalments, correcting the pay anomalies of employees recruited under the Seventh Central Pay Commission, amongst other demands.

Considering the already existing shortage of medical officers (MBBS as well as specialists), denying the due Assured Career Progression pay hikes, dearness allowance arrears/instalments and Old Pension Scheme implementation will actually accentuate the already soaring attrition rates, which may negatively impact the delivery of healthcare services at the public health facilities in the state, said Dr Akhil Sarin, state president.

PCMSA Punjab, while reiterating its commitment to safeguarding the public healthcare system of the state, with an aim to ensure optimum healthcare to the poorest, strongly insists that the government should accept the rightful demands of its employees in general and of the PCMS cadre in particular, without any further delay, thereby ensuring retention of the much needed manpower required for effective delivery of healthcare services in the state, said Dr Vaninder Riar, general secretary.