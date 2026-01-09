Gatka practitioners want non-state board students to adopt martial art

Practitioners of the traditional Sikh martial art gatka regret that even after five years of inclusion of the event in national school games, children from ‘elite’ class are not taking up the martial art.

Lack of interest of non-state school education boards for state and national-level sports events in Punjab was cited as the major reason behind this slump.

Promoters of gatka have urged the authorities in the Education Department and Sports Department to ensure that authorities at schools affiliated with boards, other than the Punjab School Education Board, follow the sports calendar of the state government besides continuing their own pattern.

Justifying the demand raised by traditional gatka players, National Gatka Association’s president Harjit Singh Grewal said children and students belonging to all sections of society should be encouraged to adopt traditional martial arts of Sikhs as it was an instinctive and natural mode of defence for people of all ages and genders.

“We appreciate the response received from authorities at the School Games Federation of India for introducing gatka as an event in school games, following our request made over five years ago. At the same time we urge authorities in the Education Department to take administrative measures to ensure that schools affiliated with non-Punjab School Education Boards too should make their students participate in school games in general and gatka in particular,” Grewal said, regretting that schools catering to students coming from affluent families usually ignored the state government’s sports calendar.

Grewal said the Gatka Association of Punjab had launched a campaign to promote the event among all students of the educational institutes of the region with workshops and demonstrations are being organised at various institutes of the region.

“Though we have been organising events at almost all educational institutes, irrespective of their association and affiliation, only schools affiliated with the PSEB have come forward to encourage their students to adopt this martial art,” Grewal said.

Grewal said the National Gatka Association and Punjab Gatka Association would provide necessary help and guidance to any organisation which was willing to promote gatka among its students.

The school games are organised under the patronage of the School Games Federation Of India and competitions in judo, karate and gatka (U-13) are held in Ludhiana under the direct supervision of authorities in the Education Department.

Punjab girls prove mettle

Girls from Jammu & Kashmir and Karnatka showcased their powerful combative and defensive skills in the gatka competition on the third day of the 69th National School Games being held at the Open Air Theatre at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Thursday.

However Punjab’s ‘mutiars’ proved their mettle over girls from all other states by bagging the gold medal by defeating Chandigarh eves by 85-61 in the final match held today. Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh girls won the bronze.

Youth Coordinator Sports Kulvir Singh Salaudi informed that senior functionaries of the Education Department led by District Education Officer Ludhiana Dimple Madan had felicitated the winners of various events including U-19 Girls participating in the gatka event at PAU. Considered as sacred practice among Sikhs, practice of Gatka also imbibes cultural and traditional values among the youth, both boys and girls.