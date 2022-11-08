Gatka to be promoted in educational institutes

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 7
The Gatka Association of Punjab has launched a movement to promote gatka among students of educational institutes of the region. Workshops and demonstrations will be organised at various institutes after the conclusion of the state championship scheduled to take place at Mastuana Sahib on November 15.
Convener of the meeting Jaswant Singh Goga said we have received warm response from authorities of schools at local town.
