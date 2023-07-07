Gaushala begins shifting stray cattle from roads

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 6

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) entered an agreement with a gaushala for shifting 500 stray cattle from city roads.

The MC has signed an agreement with Sant Baba Jamit Singh Charitable Trust, which has been running a gaushala, for lifting stray cattle from city roads.

MLA Madan Lal Bagga today flagged off vehicles for lifting stray cattle. He said more than 12 stray animals were lifted from Salem Tabri and the area near Jalandhar Bypass today.