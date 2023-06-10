Gaushala told to stop dumping of cow dung into Buddha Nullah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal along with MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi and Madan Lal Bagga held a meeting with the management of Prachin Gaushala, located near division number 3 police station, urging them to stop the dumping of cow dung generated from the gaushala into Buddha Nullah.

“With authorities working on the project to rejuvenate ‘Buddha Dariya’, detailed discussions were held regarding the steps which can be taken to deal with the cow dung and dairy waste, so that it should not get into the Buddha Nullah”, an official said.

Gaushala committee president Girdhari Lal Bassi; vice president KR Sikri, general secretary Sham Lal Sapra, Sham Sundar Malhotra were present in the meeting.

“The management of gaushala told that they have already been preparing cow dung bio-briquettes and compost out of a specific amount of cow dung which is generated from the gaushala. The authorities stated that more steps need to be taken so that the entire amount of cow dung generated in the gaushala is properly dealt with. The management of the Gaushala assured the authorities that they will take all the steps which are required to deal with Cow dung and make sure that the cow dung or dairy waste does not get into the Buddha Nullah,” an official said.

MLAs and MC Commissioner stated that civic body will help the management in planning the projects and the concerned staff of MC, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) among others have been directed to work on the same.