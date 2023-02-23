GCG athletics meet continues for 2nd day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

The 80th Annual Athletics Meet of Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, continued for the second day amid enthusiasm in the college premises on Wednesday. Riya Riyal was declared the best athlete and Bhavika Dhir bagged the best player award.

Isha Rani got the title Strong in Sports. The most intriguing aspect of the event was the splendid field display involving mass participation by students.

Another highlight of the event was the self-defense techniques show presented by students.

The chief guest for the day was MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, chairman, Punjab Basketball Association, was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The annual sports report was read by Nivedita Sharma, Head of the Physical Education Department, highlighting the achievements of players of the college at various events.