Genco to promote use of green energy

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 13

Newly-appointed chairman of Punjab Genco Limited, Navjot Singh Jarg, said all-out efforts would be made to facilitate the promotion of hydroelectric power, solar energy, wind energy and biomass energy to compensate for the depletion of non-renewable energy resources.

Besides roping in social and educational organisations for spreading awareness about optimum use of conventional fuels and maximised use of renewable energy resources, entrepreneurs and corporates would be persuaded to invest in setting up joint projects on Build, Operate and Own basis.

“While infrastructure and expertise available with us will be fully exploited to plan, develop and organise integrated and efficient development of power generation and transmission systems, organised steps would be taken to involve all stakeholders,” Jarg said, adding that a large number of social, educational and commercial organisations had shown inclination to associate with Genco’s move to prevent depletion of non-renewable energy resources.

Office-bearers and activists of social organisations led by former municipal council president Ravinder Puri, acting president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi and Khatri Sabha president Ravinder Vadhera have come forward to implement the government policies on the issue.