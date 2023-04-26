Gender determination case: Man booked for offering bribe to doctor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

One of the three suspects who were arrested in an illegal gender determination case on Monday was additionally charged with offering a bribe to District Family Welfare Officer Harpreet Singh. The suspect, identified as Manmohan Pal Sharma from Janakpuri, allegedly offered Dr Harpreet a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to have his name removed from the case. Though he arranged Rs 4.98 lakh, Dr Harpreet refused the bribe and informed the police. A case under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Amendment Act, 2018, has been registered against him at the Focal Point police station. The police have recovered Rs. 4.98 lakh from the suspect.

During a raid conducted by a team from the Civil Surgeon’s office, led by Dr Harpreet at Mangli Neechi yesterday, an unauthorised scan centre was found, resulting in the arrest of three persons allegedly running the illegal gender determination centre.

The arrested suspects were identified as Mandeep Kaur from Neechi Mangli, Manmohan Pal Sharma from Janakpuri, and Reetu from Sahnewal. Officials said Rs 30,000 and a scan machine were recovered during the raid.