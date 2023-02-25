German delegate lauds Punjab Agricultural University’s wheat varieties, irrigation system

Ludhiana, February 24
Dr Josef Thoma, head of expansion, agricultural inputs, BayWa AG, Munich, Germany, visited Punjab Agricultural University, here, for an interface with the Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal and officers of the university in the presence of Dr Gurvinder Singh, Director of Agriculture, Punjab. Thoma is in India to attend the 5th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit on February 23-24 being held at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali.
Thoma said, “The BayWa group wants to reduce negative impacts as far as possible and help to protect the basis for life with its climate strategy and forward-looking management of the environment.”
When Thoma toured specific sites within PAU, he was fascinated by the soil museum and lauded the wheat varieties, especially resistant starch variety for diabetics and high zinc variety; sensor-based drip irrigation system and sub-surface irrigation of wheat; super elite seed production of potato combining tissue culture, aeroponics and poly screen house cultivation. He mentioned that it was an edifying experience to see such novel technologies being employed in the university.
Briefing the visitor about the PAU’s current status, Gosal dilated upon research breakthroughs in protection and processing technologies synergised with out-of-the-box technology transfer methodologies. He maintained that the university was focusing on devising technologies that boost output sans environmental hazards.
Earlier, Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, PAU’s Director of Research, summarised the varsity’s landmark achievements in the development of improved crop varieties and their production-protection technology package, saline-alkaline soil reclamation technology, cropping-system and agro-ecology-based input application, farm mechanisation, post-harvest processing, food engineering interventions, value chain analysis, etc.
