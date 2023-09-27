Get 10% rebate on property tax till Sept 30

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

With September 30 the last day to submit property tax returns for the current financial year (2023-24) with a 10 per cent rebate, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has appealed to residents to submit the tax on time and avail benefit of rebate.

The residents can also avail a 10 per cent rebate on the payment of water-sewer user charges for the current financial year.

Municipal Corporation officials said around 1.40 lakh property owners in the city were yet to pay property tax for the current financial year and they should submit the same by September 30 to avail 10 per cent rebate.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said different steps were being taken to facilitate residents in submitting the property tax and water-sewer user charges at suvidha kendras. The residents should avail the rebate

on the payment of property tax and water-sewer user charges.

Witnessing a heavy rush of residents at the suvidha kendras, additional staff had been deputed for expediting the process of submitting tax. The kendras in zonal offices of the civic body would also remain open on Saturday (September 30), the MC Commissioner said.

The amount recovered in form of taxes is used for the development of the city and providing basic amenities to the residents.