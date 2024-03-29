GGI students shine in athletics meet at PTU

Ludhiana, March 28
Students of Gulzar Group of Institutes (GGI), Khanna, bagged 22 medals, including 11 gold medals, in the 25th IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) inter-college athletics meet held at the university campus ground in Jalandhar. They also won 8 silver and 3 bronze medals to stamp their class.
Adeline, a student of allied medical studies at GGI, was declared the best woman athlete of the university while Gurpreet Singh from mass communications department set a new meet record in the gruelling 10km race.
Gursharan Singh, chairman of GGI, congratulated the students and their coach on this achievement.
