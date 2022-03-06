GGNIMT holds Spring Fest

Ludhiana, March 5
Entrepreneurship Club of GGN Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT), Civil Lines, organised an event, Spring Fest 2022, to pay commemorative tribute to Jamsetji N Tata, founder of Tata Group, on his birth anniversary today.
During the event, students of business management, hospitality, computer applications and fashion designing departments set up stalls to showcase their marketing and creative skills. Fashion students displayed their creations of accessories and jewellery. Business and computer students set up stalls of gaming and sports.
Director Manjit Singh Chhabra said the objective of organising Spring Fest 2022 was to offer an opportunity to learn beyond books. —
