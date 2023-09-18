GGNIMT welcomes new students

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A welcome party and talent contest for fresher students was organised at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT), Civil Lines. In the UG category, Rohit bagged the Mr Fresher title while Sonalika won the Miss Fresher title. In the PG category, Manbir Singh won Mr Fresher title while Sweety bagged the Miss Fresher title. In the solo dance competition, Rahul Bakshi and Arshdeep the first and second prizes, respectively.

Freshers' party at Malwa College

A freshers' party was organised at Malwa Central College of Education for Women for the first year students. Assistant professors Dr Nerotma Sharma and Dr Ekta were the organisers while Dr Satwant Kaur, Dr Tripta and Dr Rekha were the judges. Chakshu Rattan bagged the title of Miss Fresher and Gurnoor Kaur and Aditi Sharma were the first and second runners-up, respectively. Tamanna won the title of 'Miss Beautiful Attire' and Mahima Trighatia won 'Miss Beautiful Smile'.

Contests held at BCM, Chd Road

Various competitions were organised at BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road. Students participated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the competitions. Nursery students recited poems, UKG students participated in the chaupai competition and LKG students participated in the calligraphy competition. Ozone day was also celebrated to spread awareness among the students about how important the ozone layer is for life on Earth, its gradual depletion and the need to search for possible solutions to preserve it. Students also took part in a poster-making activity.

MUN event at PU Regional Centre

The University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, organised a Model United Nations (MUN) under the directorship of Dr Aman Amrit Cheema. Suraj Devgan emerged the Best Representative in the All Indian Political Parties Meet while Jesus Goyal secured the title of the Best Delegate in the 'United Nations General Assembly' category. Swati Sharma and Mayank were awarded the High Commendation. Divyansh Yadav received the Best Position Paper Award, Gurleen Kaur was honoured with the Best Representation Paper title while Upasana Mishra received a Special Mention and Khushi Aggarwal earned an Honourable Mention.